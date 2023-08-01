Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $98.55. 1,808,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,420. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

