Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Pharvaris Trading Up 0.3 %

PHVS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,859. Pharvaris has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

