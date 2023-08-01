Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 6,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Pharos Energy Stock Up 7.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

