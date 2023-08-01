Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,511 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 40,695,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,424,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $201.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

