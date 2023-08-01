Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE PRM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. 426,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. Perimeter Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $882.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.03.
Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions Company Profile
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
