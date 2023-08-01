Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE PRM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. 426,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. Perimeter Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $882.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,366,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,185,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after buying an additional 2,340,453 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,039,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,602,000 after buying an additional 2,162,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 170.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after buying an additional 2,025,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $19,342,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

