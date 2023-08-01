PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.82. 2,848,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

