Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. 557,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $132,486,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after buying an additional 1,499,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $35,692,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

