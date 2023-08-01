Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.56 ($0.03), with a volume of 136346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.68 ($0.03).

Pelatro Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Pelatro Company Profile

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services primarily to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for deep engagement between telecommunication companies and its customers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, and data monetization.

