Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.
Prologis Stock Down 0.7 %
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
