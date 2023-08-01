Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,259,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677,266. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.