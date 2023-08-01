Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 440,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $208,061,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 18,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $504.94. 911,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $470.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

