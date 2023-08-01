Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 526 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,130,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.65.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

