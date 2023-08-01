Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.04. 554,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

