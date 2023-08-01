Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Raised to GBX 1,030

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 1,030 ($13.22) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 900 ($11.55) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.14.

Pearson Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 893,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,613. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

About Pearson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

