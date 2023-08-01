Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Raised to GBX 1,030

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 1,030 ($13.22) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 900 ($11.55) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.14.
Shares of NYSE PSO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 893,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,613. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
