PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. 14,533,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,943,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.