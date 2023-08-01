Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,471. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 402,631 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 402,631 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $2,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

