Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Given New $95.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

PATK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.33.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

PATK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.87. 33,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.