Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 591 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 63,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,979. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.