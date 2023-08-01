Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 232 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.23. 139,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average is $123.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

