Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $146,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. 914,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

