Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $66,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Science Applications International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.32. 114,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,608. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $123.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.20.
Science Applications International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.
