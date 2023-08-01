Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $86,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,608,617. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

