Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,920,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.10. The stock had a trading volume of 212,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $451.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.38. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

