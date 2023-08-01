Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

