Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

