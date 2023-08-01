Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 83 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.50. 224,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,379. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.