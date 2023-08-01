Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 313 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.73. 522,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,762. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.13.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

