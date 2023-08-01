Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

NYSE PGRE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,330. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

