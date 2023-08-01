Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.28) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($1.99) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

Shares of PANR opened at GBX 10.80 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.95. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.90 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The stock has a market cap of £97.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,080.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

Featured Stories

