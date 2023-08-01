Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 569 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,889,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,202,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,197. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
