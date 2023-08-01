Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 569 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,889,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,202,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,197. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

