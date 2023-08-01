Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

