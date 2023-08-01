Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 851 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.42. 3,838,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.64. The stock has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.