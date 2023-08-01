Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $133.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.