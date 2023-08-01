Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BIB traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,920. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $64.11.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

