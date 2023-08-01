Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May makes up 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 101,243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 351,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS:PMAY remained flat at $30.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. 34,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $553.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

