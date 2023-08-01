Palomar (PLMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Palomar to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palomar Trading Down 1.1 %

Palomar stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. 16,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,012. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $528,440. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,612,000 after buying an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Palomar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Palomar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,070,000 after buying an additional 54,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

