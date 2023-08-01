Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 686.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded up $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.17. 2,315,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,008 shares of company stock worth $42,498,045. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.