Palladiem LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Palladiem LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

