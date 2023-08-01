Palladiem LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 414,245 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,963,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 735.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 206,635 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 740.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 186,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. 252,990 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $578.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

