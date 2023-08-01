Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PDPYF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 35,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Painted Pony Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98.
Painted Pony Energy Company Profile
Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.
