PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PACW. Truist Financial cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PACW stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. 3,630,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,219,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.43. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

