Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
Shares of OTTR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,763. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of Otter Tail
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
