Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.12

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.12 and last traded at $86.63, with a volume of 39830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.52. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $339.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,577,000 after buying an additional 3,390,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,625,000 after buying an additional 603,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,477,000 after acquiring an additional 280,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1,669.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 251,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2,439.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,576,000 after buying an additional 246,909 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

