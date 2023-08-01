Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.81. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.47 million. Analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

