O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $988.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $975.00 to $988.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $953.50.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $925.79 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $883.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at $209,180,738.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total value of $96,019.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,107.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,236 shares of company stock worth $15,440,260. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

