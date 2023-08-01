Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,297,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,041,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,385.20.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $61.02. 4,746,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,247. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

