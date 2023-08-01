Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,956 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Lennar worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Lennar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Lennar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

Lennar Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $127.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.85. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.