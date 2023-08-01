Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,748 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 839,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 554,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. 2,293,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,619. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.