Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,433 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $32,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,187,000 after acquiring an additional 124,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.64. 1,498,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,242. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile



The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

