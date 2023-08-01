Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

